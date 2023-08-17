Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Domestic violence offender learns penalty for breaching AVO with violence in Orange

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 18 2023 - 8:35am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man has been given a custodial sentence in Orange Local Court for assaulting his pregnant partner after she threw his PlayStation controller and headset at a wall during an argument.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.