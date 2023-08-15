Central Western Daily
Alicia Norman in Court after drug use sparks crime spree

By Court Reporter
Updated August 15 2023 - 7:28pm, first published 7:00pm
A CRIME spree sparked by a "major" drug habit has snowballed into a community prison term for a 31-year-old woman.

