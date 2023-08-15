The city's die-hard Matildas supporters are hyped up to experience the World Cup action amongst fellow football fanatics.
Orange City Council made the decision to host a live-screening of Australia's semi-final clash against England on Wednesday, August 16.
Colleen Alchin will be one of many now able to view the event at the South Court, between the Visitors Centre and Regional Gallery.
"What a fantastic decision Orange City Council has made," she said.
"Now the residents of Orange can come together and cheer for the Matildas like their counterparts in other turns and cities across the nation.
"Having a free venue will allow everyone to attend and enjoy the experience."
The event will be free to attend, with tickets available online and hundreds expected to watch alongside each other.
Ms Alchin said after several years of bushfires, floods and tragedy, a celebration of this magnitude was the right call.
"We are so lucky to have a global event like the World Cup with a team that is so inspirational, both on and off the field," she added.
"Let's seize the moment and come together as a community to cheer the Matildas to victory and create life long memories for all of us."
Ben Yeomans is a father and junior football coach for Barnstoneworth United.
His two sons just started playing the sport in 2023 and said they have savoured watching the Matildas play.
"As soon as the World Cup kicked off we got them watching the games and they've loved every minute of it," he said.
"I think the Matildas are the only sports celebrities they really know."
Orange council has been asked if another live-screening event will be held on Sunday, August 20, should the Matildas beat England and advance to the grand final.
Council CEO, David Waddell said: "We will get through Wednesday night and then regroup.
"But hopefully the Matildas win and the Orange live site is well received and that should make it an easier decision."
Although Mr Yeomans said they weren't able to make Wednesday's screening, should Australia advance and another live-screening be held, you better believe he and his family will in attendance.
"100 per cent," he added.
"I don't think you could hold them back."
The South Court site will officially open for Wednesday's event at 6.30pm with food trucks on site.
From 6.45pm to 7.45pm, singer Meghan Woods will perform. A Welcome and Acknowledgement of Country will then be held before the game kicks off at 8pm.
