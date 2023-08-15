For one thing, the amount of time lost to free kicks is much less in the women's game. The female athletes just get on with it, they definitely do not roll around and grimace as if both their legs are broken with an innocuous tackle to try and milk a free kick. Also, there is much less push and shove, in-your-face stuff. Most women's games they play hard, fairly and get on with the sport and not try and win an Oscar.