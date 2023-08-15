Central Western Daily
Home/Comment
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, Central Western Daily | Matildas shine at Women's World Cup

By Steve Peterson
Updated August 16 2023 - 11:05am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It has been great to see the way the Matildas have captured Australia's attention and love.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.