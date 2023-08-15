It has been great to see the way the Matildas have captured Australia's attention and love.
Apart from good sport, there has been a substantial economic benefit to Australia from hosting the World cup.
Cancelling the Commonwealth Games after committing to hosting them is a national embarrassment.
In the light of the economic success of the World cup, potentially the financial justification for cancelling the games seems less robust.
No doubt that it's a nice gesture from our PM Anthony Albanese to recognise the fabulous achievements of our Matildas if they are to win the World Cup by declaring a public holiday.
Football (soccer) is the sport with the highest participation numbers in the country, yet statistics show that it is the most underfunded of the major sporting codes.
Fixing this massive disparity in government funding allocation towards the sport should be one of the key legacies in the wake of this home FIFA Women's World Cup, where our Matildas have performed heroically, unified the country and inspired future generations.
Don't worry about the holiday Albo, just do your bit to help the world game in this country finally realise that massive potential.
It has always promised to be a true powerhouse on the international scene for both our women's and men's teams.
I played football until my 30s and have watched male and female football for 60 years.
Female competitors at A-League and international level are equally as talented and entertaining; if anything watching female games is more enjoyable to me.
For one thing, the amount of time lost to free kicks is much less in the women's game. The female athletes just get on with it, they definitely do not roll around and grimace as if both their legs are broken with an innocuous tackle to try and milk a free kick. Also, there is much less push and shove, in-your-face stuff. Most women's games they play hard, fairly and get on with the sport and not try and win an Oscar.
Overall, there is true sportsmanship at the end of a tight contest. During this World Cup, there are a lot of the victors consoling the defeated. I find this is not matched in the men's game. Sportsmanship!
The support for this women's World Cup, for all teams, shows that a large number of people in Australia believe that female football at national level is worth supporting and paying for given the high ticket sales.
The standard of women's football at the national level is as good as the men's, plus I think it is actually more enjoyable to watch with much less theatrics and broken play.
Female football players at international games deserve the same pay as men without question.
