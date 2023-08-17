Exquisite retreat in the Windera Estate

5 beds | 3 baths | 4 cars
Step into unparalleled tranquility and luxury as you uncover the captivating charm of this resplendent retreat. This remarkable residence, sprawling across a 1.002-hectare expanse, invites you to indulge in its splendor and serenity.
"Presenting this exquisite and one-of-a-kind residence has been an absolute delight. With its bespoke storybook design, graced by vaulted ceilings and bathed in natural light, the timeless architectural features evoke a sense of enchantment, reminiscent of a children's fairytale home," said listing agent Lucas Ferrari.
"This unique property provides an ideal sanctuary for a harmonious and balanced family lifestyle," he said
The owners say the sun-filled kitchen/dining open plan level, with an attic filled with Lego just above, holds a special place in their hearts. They relish a morning coffee as the sun rises. It's the heart of the house, where every window frames a view.
Panoramic serenity
Prepare to be whisked away by breathtaking panoramic views. Positioned atop a rise, from every angle there are sweeping vistas that evolve with the changing seasons.
Tranquil living defined
Numerous living spaces foster family togetherness while inviting outside areas beckon for moments of reprieve. Every facet is dedicated to your well-being, from meticulously landscaped gardens to a heated pool offering pure contentment.
Timeless elegance, infinite comfort
With five bedrooms, a study, and three bathrooms, this residence is ideal for a large family. The thoughtfully designed guest/parent suite ensures seamless multi-generational living. Vaulted ceilings, French doors, and hardwood flooring exude sophistication, while two wood fireplaces and modern conveniences ensure year-round comfort.
Indulgent lifestyle awaits
Step onto any of the three distinct decks, each offering a unique vantage point to admire the breathtaking surroundings. The heart of this home is the gourmet kitchen, with a 900mm gas stove, integrated microwave, stone benches, and dishwasher.
Harmony with nature
Elevate your commitment to sustainability with a 100,000L rainwater tank and a separate bore tank. Solar hot water exemplifies an eco-conscious ethos, inviting you to embrace responsible living.
Accessible luxury
This property is a mere 15-minute drive from Orange's vibrant heart. Nearby cellar doors invite exploration, where the finest wines and culinary treasures await.
For families, esteemed schools such as Kinross Wolaroi School and Orange Anglican Grammar ensure a harmonious blend of suburban tranquility and urban accessibility.
