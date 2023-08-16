Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Exclusive
Watch

Anthony 'Lehmo' Lehmann to emcee 2023 Business Orange Awards

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
August 16 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A huge name in Australian comedy will host one of the city's biggest events as Business Orange reveals its 2023 awards extravaganza that's set to be a record-breaker.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.