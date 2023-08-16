A huge name in Australian comedy will host one of the city's biggest events as Business Orange reveals its 2023 awards extravaganza that's set to be a record-breaker.
Aussie "full-time funny guy", Anthony 'Lehmo' Lehmann will entertain an anticipated crowd of around 300 people for this year's awards, which garners bumper nominations across all 12 categories.
Business Orange confirmed the coupe for the 2023 Business Awards this week, with the event locked in for September 23.
"We are so proud of the thriving business community we have in Orange," Business Orange president, Dan Sutton said, "and these awards are the one time that our local businesses get the recognition they deserve."
"We have seen more than a 160 per cent growth in our memberships this year, recognising the benefits that collaborating with Business Orange provides."
Mr Sutton said the high number of entries this year showcased the range of diversity and talent of business types across the colour city.
"These awards recognise Orange's top performers, from sole traders to small and large companies providing significant employment opportunities," he said.
"Tickets [for the 2022 awards] sold out on the first allocation, with finalists wanting to bring along family and friends.
"This year, we are pleased to be able to offer a larger venue; and we encourage all to come and celebrate with us."
The big business gig will be the first and formal event hosted by Banksia by Union Bank at its all-new venue.
Working with different acoustics in a new space, Factory Espresso owner Nick Gleeson - who has the comedian booked for the night before - is positive the venue won't house a disappointed crowd.
"I have no doubt Lehmo will take the night up a notch as he is a professional MC and does this week in, week out," Mr Gleeson said.
"He was here in 2021 and absolutely knocked it out of the park, we were gasping for air. He is brilliant, and I'm still pinching myself that we got him for the [awards] event.
He was here in 2021 and absolutely knocked it out of the park, we were gasping for air.- Factory Espresso owner, Nick Gleeson on full-time funny man, Anthony 'Lehmo' Lehmann.
"It will be a special occasion for those who attend the night."
Finalists will know if they're in the running for a seat in September, with Business Orange to drop the final cut announcement on Monday, August 21.
Tickets will then go on sale via the 123Tix website from August 22.
Though there's an added excitement for those vying for spot on the final list amid three brand new categories: Orange's Favourite Tradie, Orange's Favourite Business, and Orange's Customer Service Star.
Public voting for these sections be open from August 22 to September 4, with this year's overall categories split into two types:
Individual categories are:
Business categories (each limited to two sections below) are:
Categories marked with * are automatically entered into the Excellence in Micro, Small or Large Business categories.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.