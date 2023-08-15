Wade Park is now fully "female-friendly" for the first time in its 113-year old history, according to Orange City Council mayor Jason Hamling.
Councillors Hamling and Tammy Greenhalgh were on site to reveal the $1 million worth of upgrades to the 113-year-old ground.
Included are updated change rooms with private shower cubicles, LED lighting and solar panels which will make the ground the first net-zero Orange City Council facility.
"We've had over $1 million spent here at Wade Park doing up the facilities," Cr Hamling.
"We used to just have male dominated change rooms and now we have female-friendly ones. It's great news Wade Park has gone unisex.
"We also have new LED lighting and solar panels with a new battery storage system which will make Wade Park Orange's first net-zero council facility."
Cr Greenhlagh said making female athletes comfortable was essential.
"I think it's absolutely wonderful, the interest we are having in women's sport and women being on an even playing field in comparison to men's sport is increasing," she said.
"It's good that women can now come here and feel comfortable in the facilities."
Cr Hamling said the work done was part of a push for Orange to attract top-level women's sport.
While nothing has been confirmed for the upcoming season, Cr Hamling said the works put Orange in a strong position.
"Having these female facilities at Wade Park means we can attract major female sports to come here," Cr Hamling said.
The cost of the work was covered by a state government grant and totalled $993,191.
The LED lights were installed in March 2023 while the batteries and solar panels were put in place in December 2022.
Included in the upgrades are:
