Cutting sick on the dancefloor in white-coloured clothing, five hours of live DJ entertainment, food and drinks packages, a snow machine and a 360-degree photo booth?
Where do Orange's party animals sign up?
The biggest and best club anthems will fill the Mad Hatters Drink Lab warehouse this Saturday, August 19, in a themed Winter White Out music party.
From 70s-to-now tunes, the brand new Lords Place venue will host Orange-based disc jockeys of Studio2800, Chris Rawlins and Ben Chiarella - aka DJ Benny and The Decks.
"We'll go hour-by-hour through the decades as a tribute to the best anthems over the generations, an hour of power each," Mr Chiarella told the Central Western Daily.
"It'll be good fun and give people a good laugh with some pretty random costumes, so it's really about rocking up for a great time."
With the Studio2800 pair in their 40s, Mr Chiarella said throwing these gigs as such is also about giving people in Orange more party options.
Because outside of their white-collar careers on a full-time basis, it's this COVID-inspired music project that also provides a space to "blow off some steam".
"There's not really anywhere to have a dance in your early 30s and 40s without feeling like you're a bit out of place," he said.
Sure, you might have to see a physio for the next six weeks, but it's worth it if you were grooving and having fun doing it.- DJ Ben Chiarella on those in early 30s and 40s having a comfortable space to dance the night away.
"It's a side hustle for us and purely a love job that started out as having fun events with mates, so we want to keep that atmosphere going where you're free to bust out moves like the worm, whatever's going.
"Sure, you might have to see a physio for the next six weeks, but it's worth it if you were grooving and having fun doing it."
The weekend will mark their third gig at Mad Hatter's, with the Studio2800 duo "keen" to do some 'rhymes in the vines' gigs next - vineyard parties with a festival-type feel.
For now, they're anticipating the arrival of machines from The Photo Booth Collective and a big snow-blower to set the scene for Saturday.
More than 150 tickets have sold so far, with more up for grabs through the Eventbrite website. With Schnapps on arrival, doors open from 6pm until 11.30pm at 147 Lords Place in Orange.
Additional food and drinks packages will be available amid "other surprises" on the night.
