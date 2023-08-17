4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
This property is simply stunning, blending the classic appeal of the 1920s with modern renovations completed in 2020.
Original features have been lovingly restored and modern conveniences added, producing a distinctly stylish and comfortable home.
The kitchen is located at the heart of the home featuring all the amenities you would expect in a contemporary home. There are stone bench tops, modern appliances, and plenty of storage including a butler's pantry. Skylights over the feature kitchen bench and large windows allow natural light to flood the space, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
There are four bedrooms plus a study. The main bedroom has an ensuite and a spacious walk-in wardrobe.
The large open-plan living/dining area has built-in cabinets and 12mm Hav wood-engineered flooring.
For year-round comfort, there is a wood fire, reverse cycle throughout and double-glazed windows. There is even underfloor heating in the bathrooms.
The main bathroom has timber towel rails and vanity, plus there is a large laundry and mud room.
Some great bonus features include 18 solar panels and irrigation to the lawn and garden.
Showcasing the large block of land is an expansive garden, lovingly tended to by the current owners and creating a spacious and peaceful outdoor space. It also has a garden shed and a chook yard.
This home is one to put on your list to view. Call Scott Petersen and make your appointment today.
Visit realestateview.com.au to learn more about 36 Caroline Street, Orange, or click here to discover this week's realestateview eEdition.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.