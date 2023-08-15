A live viewing site for the Matildas World Cup semi-final clash has been confirmed for the city.
Orange council announced plans to host a live-site on Wednesday, August 16 in the Southcourt of the Civic Square precinct.
Mayor Jason Hamling said he was delighted Orange residents would be able to share in the excitement as the Australian team take on England.
"This is a breakthrough moment for Australian sport that's really captured the public imagination," he said.
"I'm sure Australians will be glued to their screens, but this live site in the heart of Orange will give local families the opportunity to enjoy the feel of live sport, as it happens."
There are three players with Central West in the Matildas squad.
Tameka Yallop was born in Orange, Ellie Carpenter grew up in Cowra and Clare Hunt comes from Grenfell.
On Wednesday, Orange Open Air Cinema will erect a large screen screen in front of the tiered seating in the South Court, between the Visitors Centre and the Regional Gallery.
"A number of local hotels and clubs will be screening the games, but we're hoping this will give residents another family-friendly option. People can bring their own chairs and blankets. There will be food vans but families are welcome to bring picnic baskets," Mr Hamling added.
"It is an outdoor venue, but I'm sure Orange locals will know how to dress for the seven degrees that's forecast for the 8pm kick-off time."
The action begins at 6:30pm with live music from Meghan Woods to keep the crowds entertained until kick-off.
Charlotte Gundry from Orange Open Air Cinema was excited to be putting the event together.
"We are thrilled to be working with council on bringing to life this opportunity to celebrate the Matildas," she said.
"Sport has such a spectacular way of uniting people and communities, and we look forward to joining the chorus of Australians cheering on the Tillies come Wednesday night".
The event was free to attend and people can register their attended here.
