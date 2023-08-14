A regular symphony of heavy vehicles crashing over potholes is falling on deaf ears, leaving Blayney Cr Bruce Reynolds frustrated and seeking a lasting resolution.
Millthorpe Road, an arterial road through both Milthorpe and Blayney, is causing concern for many in the shire.
Vince Murphy lives near the main street in Millthorpe. He said at night he can hear large trucks hitting the potholes.
Also making news: MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Hairdresser goes mobile, Bo and Ree reopens
"This is the main road between Orange and Cowra," he said.
"Heavy vehicles are regularly using this road and not only do they not slow down, but they're continuing to add to the damage already created."
The maintenance of Millthorpe Road belongs to Transport for NSW, a situation that frustrates Cr Reynolds who has been lobbying the government for a permanent solution to the problem.
"It is a difficult problem," he said.
Cr Reynolds believes that part of the problem has been the continuing works on the Mitchell Highway and the diversion of heavy vehicle traffic towards Blayney when the highway was closed.
Also making news: New season starts now for sides still in the finals hunt
"Those closures have added to the problem and they need to move to fix it as soon as possible," he said.
Mr Murphy said that any complaints that he makes fall on deaf ears.
"This has been going on for well over 12 months now and the patch up jobs have been woeful," he said.
Also making news: Chairs thrown, capsicum spray needed during violent pub brawl
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said that extreme weather over the past two years has had a significant impact on much of the NSW road network and that Transport for NSW is continuing a program of repairs across the state.
"Temporary repairs including patching, pothole repairs as well as regular inspections of pavement condition continue to be carried out at Park Street/ Millthorpe Road in Millthorpe," the spokesperson said.
"A more permanent repair solution will be carried out in the current financial year (2023-24), although no date has yet been scheduled for this work.
"Transport for NSW has also started the process of investigating what impact drainage is having on pavement conditions in the area and the results of that investigation may influence the planned pavement remediation treatment."
Cr Reynolds was pleased to hear that moves are afoot to develop a permanent remedy to the condition of the road.
"A long-term solution needs to be undertaken so that in three or four years time we're not back at square one," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.