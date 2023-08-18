Imagine going from having a kind, well-mannered and "chill kid", to watching them poked, prodded and raging from steroid treatment.
It's now the reality for Hudson Knight's parents, Alyssa Carius and Matthew 'Chewy' Knight.
A three-year-old boy from Forbes, Hudson was taken by helicopter to Sydney Children's Hospital on August 1, where he's been ever since.
He was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukaemia (T-ALL) - an aggressive form of blood cancer.
"We haven't been doing this for long, but he's already looking so different," Ms Carius said.
"He was really scared at first, of all of the needles, nurses and doctors, and we had to sit behind him to help restrain him while he was screaming, because he was thrashing himself around.
"It's been traumatic for him and for us. He's slowly getting used to all of the poking and prodding now, but he shouldn't have to get used to it. No one should have to."
An early childhood educator in Forbes, Ms Carius, 23, said she knew something wasn't right with her son's health.
When he fell ill, she figured it was one of the all-too-common daycare stomach bugs going around, perhaps gastro or even coming down with the flu during the western wave.
But hearing the word "cancer" wasn't even slightly on the radar.
"He just wasn't himself that week and I knew he was sick, because by Wednesday he was flat-out refusing to eat any food and really cranky," she said.
"We made him an appointment to see the GP on the Friday and he still hadn't eaten, his temperature was 40.5 (degrees) and he'd barely had two or three sips of water."
The worry was that he was severely dehydrated, with the doctor recommending the family present to the emergency department.
Crossing off all of the boxes, Hudson underwent blood tests, an X-ray and an ultrasound at the hospital in Forbes.
Administered fluids via an IV drip, Ms Carius said specialists quickly returned with Hudson's scans - his liver and spleen were both extremely enlarged.
"The doctors called us over and said 'I'm sorry, but I think Hudson has leukaemia'," she said.
"His platelet count from his blood tests had returned from Orange, they were abnormally high, and by 7pm, we were in a helicopter to Sydney Children's Hospital."
Hudson's treatment involves three different types of chemo twice per week, including three rounds of daily steroids.
Medicines are administered via a port in Hudson's chest.
The family, which includes Hudson's father Matthew 'Chewy' Knight and Ms Carius' mother, are now living in Ronald McDonald House in Randwick.
They say they'll be there exclusively for the next six to nine months, with monthly trips to and from the Central West to Sydney for up to two years following.
"[Hudson] needs ongoing blood testing, bone marrow aspirations, lung puncture tests, all of this before reaching any kind of remission stage," Ms Carius said.
"Maybe things will come back to normal, but he's really out of character and barely smiles these days.
"And we can't take him to the park to play or go to the shops because his immune system is so compromised now, so he just lays in bed and watches shows on his iPad for hours.
"It feels like we're all living in some kind of bad dream just waiting to wake up. Even watching him go through chemo, it still doesn't feel real."
Ms Carius says she's also "lost all excitement" for the upcoming birth of her first daughter, with the expectant mother of her second child currently 31 weeks pregnant.
A GoFundMe page has been set-up by Community Kids Parkes on behalf of Hudson Knight and his family to support them during this difficult time.
