CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy this weekend, snapping away at some of the sports on in Orange.
On Saturday Carla took photos at the PCYC of some of Orange Netball Association netball games then she took a trip to jack Huxley Oval at Manildra to snap the Molong v Orange United League Tag and Orange Warriors v Manildra Woodbridge Cup games.
On Sunday Carla snapped the Peter McDonald Premiership game between Orange Hawks and Bathurst St Pats at Wade Park.
