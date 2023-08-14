Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Three men face court after Hotel brawl

Ciara Bastow
By Ciara Bastow
Updated August 14 2023 - 8:23pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A messy pub fight that led to the use of capsicum spray by police has seen three men placed on court orders.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.