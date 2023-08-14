Central Western Daily
Home/News/Business
Business

Hairdresser to the rich and famous, Karla Middleton returns from Whitsundays to Orange

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
August 14 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After spending decades doing the hair of the rich and famous aboard super yachts in the Whitsundays, Karleen (Karla) Middleton has returned to the Orange area.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.