Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Member for Calare Andrew Gee has say on redistribution of federal seats in NSW

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated August 14 2023 - 3:04pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PREDICTING electoral boundary changes is a bit like having a punt on who will win the Bathurst 1000 this year, according to federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee, whose seat might be in the firing line in a NSW redistribution.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.