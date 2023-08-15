Wet weather couldn't stop juniors netballers getting some tips from one of Orange's best ever players.
Sunshine Coast Lightning star and former Life Studio player Annie Miller returned home on Sunday, August 14 to run a clinic.
As part of a full day of activities she ran a Net Set Go (ages 6-10) session in the morning and representative age program (12 to 15) in the afternoon.
She was also joined by GWS Giants player Amy Sligar.
It was part of her work with the Little Windmills charity which helps people in regional areas with costs associated with medical treatment.
The venue had to be changed last minute from the Anzac Park courts to the James Sheahan Catholic High School gym due to persistent rain.
However that didn't stop the kids from having plenty of fun and learning a trick or two from the Suncorp Super Netball player.
Check out the full gallery above.
