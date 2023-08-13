CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was busy in recent days, snapping away across the city.
Carla was at various Fire Festival events over the weekend. She also went along to the Travelling Film Festival. Carla was at the CSU Medical Ball on Saturday. She also took some snaps of Matildas supporters watching the amazing game.
Also making news
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up to our latest newsletter: The Catch-Up
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.