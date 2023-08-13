Drawing from her experience of losing her mother at a young age, Orange-based author Jackie Clark is releasing a new book on Monday.
"It's very close to my heart, it's something I've thought about for over 30 years since my beautiful mum passed away when I was nine of cancer," Ms Clark said.
"There is so much I wished I'd have known about her, things I don't remember, the things she loved, her favourite things.
"This book is what I wish I had growing up."
The book is called The Little Things, Things to Know Before I Go because it's the little things that become big things once a person is gone.
"This book is mainly focused for parents, especially those who are facing an uncertain journey with their health," Ms Clark said.
However, the memory book can be filled out by all parents, including those who are not ill. Ms Clark has already filled out copies for her own children but says she also makes sure she tells them things about her life as well.
Ms Clark said there's a big list of favourite things for people to answer and it has sections where a person can write letters to their children for those special days in their lives such as their wedding day.
There are also sections to add photos.
"It's a 'fill in the gaps' concept, answering in your own words questions about life, love, friendship and more, after it's completed it will read as a chapter book of the person's life," she said.
"It's a priceless memory book that I needed at nine years old, at 19, at 29 even now in my 40s with children of my own," Ms Clark said.
"It's deeply personal, emotional and raw but I promise you, this book may be one of the most important things you could do for your child. Trust me, I know."
Ms Clark said she's fortunate her mother did like photo albums and over the years her mother's siblings have sent her photos and told her their memories of her mother.
"She was bought up in Orange, her father was a popular bus driver in town, Jack Reynolds for decades," Ms Clark said.
"Orange was always home for her."
Ms Clark was only a child when her mother died but she still remembers it and how hard her mother battled to survive.
"My mother was beautiful, she fought hard to stay here for me, she travelled state to state for appointments and second opinions trying to beat the cancer.
"We lived in Townsville, as my father was in the army.
"She took one last trip to Orange during her final weeks. Deep down, now as an adult, I see that she wanted to come home to die, to be around her family, my dad and I flew down not long before she passed.
"We went straight to the hospital when we arrived in Orange to see her. I remember seeing her that day. It was tough. She passed away, on the third floor, the room behind the nurse's station, in the Old Orange Base Hospital, the evening of November 24th, 1991, she was only 36 years old."
Ms Clark said she thought of the topics for the book because during her life's journey she wanted to know more about her.
"During all the life lessons, hard times and also happy times I've had in my life these are the things I wanted to ask her," Ms Clark said.
She said she was always surrounded by supportive cousins and family when she was younger so the loss hit her harder as she grew older.
"As I got in to high school I felt it more and more, even now the older I get," she said.
"I think of the amazing life with her family she has missed, her grandchildren's lives, my life.
"I have been fortunate to have quite a few adoptive mothers over the years, close friends' mums, a few I still call mum now when I see them, cousins and my aunts that have stepped in when I have needed advice too."
Ms Clark said the experience of putting the book together has been tough but also comforting.
"I know there are topics in the book that may not resonate with everyone but I have included a blank section for the person filling it out to add their own personal touch to it," she said.
"Once its finished I hope it reads just like a chapter book story of their lives, full of funny, happy moments but also hitting on the serious topics.
"I didn't want it to be a morbid, point form book, it's important to me that it's told as a story. This book's dedication is to my mum."
The Little Things, Things to Know Before I Go is available from Monday, August 14 from online retailers such as Amazon, Ingram Sparks and Angus and Robertson as well as from her Facebook page.
This special book is being released before the sequel for her debut novel November, which was launched in April through Wendiilou Publishing.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.