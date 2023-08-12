SMOKING a "one-off joint" on Christmas Eve has put a 47-year-old man on a court's naughty list, after he was busted driving just days later.
Michael John Townsend of Mitre Street, West Bathurst was convicted in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 of driving with drugs present in his blood.
Townsend was stopped behind the wheel of a white Holden Rodeo utility on Howick Street in Bathurst about 3.50pm on December 26, 2022 for random testing, court documents said.
He was asked for his driver's licence before he gave a positive roadside oral drug fluid test for cannabis.
The court heard Townsend was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station, where he gave a second positive result for the drug.
While in police custody, Townsend admitted to smoking a "joint" of cannabis on Christmas Eve, describing it as a "one off".
His oral drug fluid sample was later confirmed by forensic analysis.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was "so sad" a self-represented Townsend had lapsed with the drug while on the Magistrates Early Referral Into Treatment (MERIT) program.
Ms Ellis also suggested Townsend seek full time support for his drug use.
"If you're going to be foolish enough to take cannabis, don't drive," Ms Ellis said.
"Either you choose to do drugs for the rest of your life and have it cut short, or go into full time rehabilitation."
Townsend was disqualified from driving for six months and fined $800.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.