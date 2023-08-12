It has been a warm winter, a cause for alarm for some...
Editor Nick McGrath wrote a story about this on August 1 pointing out July was almost 2.5 degrees above the long-term average.
It seems August is shaping up the same way. In Orange, this month should be beanie weather, not shorts weather.
But instead of battling temperatures in the negative, we're look at tops of 15 degrees (on August 3) a full 4.5 degrees above the monthly average.
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology told media this week the heat is being felt in the entire southern hemisphere.
"Drilling down to Australia, we've seen temperatures that have been very much above average right across eastern Australia throughout the month," says senior climatologist Dr Simon Grainger.
"So that's temperatures that are in the warmest 10 per cent of all years, since our observational record began."
Central West firefighters are preparing themselves for a long and busy fire season ahead. Rural Fire Service Canobolas Zone district manager Brett Bowden told journalist Tanya Marschke more grass in the region will provide more fuel for fires this year.
"It wasn't difficult to control at this time of the year but the fact that we're having five RFS resources to battle a grass fire that had jumped a bitumen roadway in July is somewhat concerning for what could happen during the summer," he said.
We're lucky to have Rural Fire Service aviation specialist Ash Morrow, who has stayed firefighting fit over winter as he helped in Canada to help battle the devastating wildfires over there.
While the warmer days are lovely, especially for this cold frog, you've got to wonder, it's at what cost?
Grace Ryan, Deputy Editor
