A landmark report into loneliness has revealed 35 per cent of people in rural areas are lonely - compared to the national average of 32 pc.
That's just one of the significant findings in the first 'state of the nation report into social connection' which puts those claiming to be lonely at a higher risk of lower workplace productivity, poor physical and mental health, and chronic disease.
Rural Australians are reporting higher levels of loneliness than those living in metropolitan areas (35 pc compared to 30 pc) while those living in the ACT (40 pc), Tasmania (37 pc) and Queensland (35 pc) had the highest proportions of people who claim to be lonely. In NSW, 29 pc of people surveyed reported feeling lonely.
The survey of more than 4,000 adults also younger Australians (18-24), middle-aged people (45-54) found and ACT residents are the loneliest in the country.
According to Dr Michelle Lim, scientific chair Ending Loneliness Together and report author, the theme, "lonely, not alone" was chosen because loneliness affects people from all walks of life.
"While we know that people in rural areas are reporting high levels of loneliness, what we don't know is what exactly is causing this - and that's why we need to do further investigations as to what exactly is leading to feelings of loneliness, as several factors could be involved," Dr Lim said.
"Some people move to rural areas as a 'sea change' and struggle to make new friends or are not sure of how to connect with the local community. We need to get the message out about the importance of relying on your neighbours for help. We need to nurture new arrivals and help them develop their sense of community."
When 48 year old Daniel (who does not want to be named) moved to a property near Wagga Wagga, he was already struggling with his mental health in the aftermath of a difficult divorce.
"I was already feeling quite low but, six months or so after I moved to the farm, I really started to feel very much alone. It's not easy to describe but feeling lonely is a very real pain," Daniel said.
"I kept in phone contact with family and friends but I do feel quite isolated and feeling like I didn't have anybody nearby to catch up with and have a good heart-to-heart. Every now and then I'd go to the pub in town and met a few people that way. A Sydney friend suggested dating apps but I knew I wasn't ready to try for a new relationship."
"Things have started to improve since I joined a local Facebook community group, so I'd recommend that to other people in a similar situation because knowing I can reach out to people living nearby is good. But I know it doesn't really replace those face-to-face conversations that would make me feel better."
Daniel said he plans to attend as many community events as possible and advises others to "not be shy" about joining a "Men's Shed" or calling a help line if they need to.
Dr Lim agrees with Daniel's advice.
"We know from the report that asking for help early is much better than actually waiting until you feel severely lonely. As time goes on, it is much harder to ask for help as those experiencing severe loneliness start to withdraw. So they must ask for help as soon as possible. There is so much help available, they just need to take that first step and reach out," Dr Lim said.
