Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

NSW government to appoint NSW Feral Pig Coordinator

By Samantha Lock
August 12 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In a move not dissimilar to New York City's search for a "rat tsar", NSW is looking for its very own pest pig chief.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.