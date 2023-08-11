Central Western Daily
Giant dancing bee clock confirmed for Orange CBD

William Davis
By William Davis
August 12 2023 - 4:30am
A large town clock combining photographs of bees with footage of abstract dancing is set to be erected in the heart of Orange.

