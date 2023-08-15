Central Western Daily
Court

Scott Hurst-Thomas in court for threatening paramedics and Orange Hospital nurse

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 16 2023 - 7:33am, first published 7:30am
A man who had to be restrained by four security guards at Orange Hospital after intimidating a nurse and threatening two paramedics started weeping when he was sentenced in court.

