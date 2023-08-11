An Orange bank has been closed off to the public until further notice. Emergency services are on the scene.
About half a dozen police and ambulance vehicles arrived at Commonwealth Bank on Summer Street about 12.30pm.
Customers were told to leave the building. Security turned away anyone attempting to enter.
A man was removed by paramedics on a stretcher about 12.50pm.
Onlookers said they did not know what had transpired.
The Central Western Daily has reached out to NSW Police and NSW Ambulance for further information.
Staff said the bank would remain closed "until at least 2pm." ATMs remain functional.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
