Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Good News
Watch

Welcome to our house: Downtown Fitness and Molong Magpies cut the ribbon

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated August 11 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Handfuls of people kept pouring through the open doors on Friday to check out the brand new fitness space at 59 Bank Street.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.