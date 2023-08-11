Handfuls of people kept pouring through the open doors on Friday to check out the brand new fitness space at 59 Bank Street.
Molong's flood-torn gym space became a thing of the past on August 11, as Downtown Fitness owner Heba Elkurdi cut the ribbon to its revamped refuge on safer ground.
The space is also providing a home to Molong Magpies Rugby Union Club in the process, the old theatre space underwent a drastic transformation across nearly five-months - finishing the night before launch day.
"Seeing everyone here today really cements just how far this space has come and the huge potential it always had," Ms Elkurdi said.
"The work that's been done to get it here is a story that I don't think I'll ever be able to properly capture for people.
It's a face lift derived from a formula of "good people stepping in".
The people to make that magic happen along the way were all there to mark Friday's celebration, with a sizzling barbecue and homemade cream puffs to boot.
Mayor and deputy mayor for Cabonne, Kevin Beatty and Jamie Jones suited up for the special occasion and spoke of their excitement for the town's fresh beginning in the business district.
Also making an appearance was member for Calare, Andrew Gee - who rejigged his flight schedule from Canberra to make the morning event.
The work that's been done to get it here is a story that I don't think I'll ever be able to properly capture for people.- Downtown Fitness owner, Heba Elkurdi on new venue launch, August 11.
Member for Orange, Phil Donato visited the new site later on in the piece at 2pm, with guests rolling in and out of the venue all day.
"The amount of support from people today has been nothing short of incredible," Ms Elkurdi said.
"It's overwhelming, in the best way. I can hardly put my level of gratitude into words."
Downtown Fitness will continue in-house tours across Saturday and Sunday mornings, August 12 and 13.
The gym will remain open for administration from the Monday to Sunday following, formally launching classes and open for workouts from Monday, August 21.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.