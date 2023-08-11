Central Western Daily
Home/Community/Babies, Weddings & Obituaries
Our Places

Our places: Wedding venues acknowledged at Wedding Industry Awards

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 11 2023 - 12:19pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three Blayney businesses have been recognised in the prestigious central west Wedding Industry Awards.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.