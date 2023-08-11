Three Blayney businesses have been recognised in the prestigious central west Wedding Industry Awards.
The Blayney Golf Club and The Beekeeper's Inn both received highly commended awards in the golf club and historic venues categories and Athol Gardens was awarded best garden venue.
The owner of Athol Gardens Karen Somervaille said that she was pleased to win the award once again, and that it was all the sweeter seeing as they are no longer hosting weddings.
"It's a real joy to win the award and finish on such a high," she said. "Sharing in someone's special day is a real privilege and we thank all the couples and family's that we have had hosted here."
Mrs Somervaille said that thanks has to go to what she describes as the Athol Gardens family who have helped them secure the award for the sixth time.
"Cam Townsend and Col Hewitt are the backbone of the Athol Gardens team and without their dedication and hard work we would not have been as successful as we have been," she said.
With their new accommodation business established in their old stables, the Somervailles are still looking at hosting those travellers looking for somewhere different to stay.
