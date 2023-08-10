An investigation into the cause of a crash which saw a driver airlifted to hospital has been launched.
Emergency services were called to Cadia Road at about 3.20pm on Thursday, August 10 following reports of a single vehicle crash.
Officers attached to Central West Police Area Command arrived to find a Volvo station wagon had crashed into a fence and tree stump causing it to roll onto its roof.
Police were told the vehicle had been alight before members of the public extinguished the blaze.
The driver, a 51-year-old man, was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a critical condition.
Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Paramedics said the driver was suffering an arm injury following the crash.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.