A man has been pulled the wreckage of an upside-down car after a brutal crash just outside Orange left him trapped.
The Volvo XC wagon rolled after leaving Cadia Road about 3.30pm, Thursday.
It's unclear what caused the crash. Skid marks were visible through the mud, leading to a large tree stump.
About a dozen emergency vehicles and the Toll helicopter were called to the scene.
The man - believed to be in his 40s - was extracted from the vehicle. He appeared to be talking to paramedics and wearing an oxygen mask.
"[We] responded to a crash on Cadia Road in Cadia," a spokesperson for NSW Ambulance told the Central Western Daily.
"Paramedics are currently on scene, attending to a man in his 40's suffering from injuries to his arm."
More information will be provided as it becomes available.
