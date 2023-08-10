Central Western Daily
Man pulled from wreckage after brutal crash near Orange NSW

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 10 2023 - 5:39pm, first published 5:00pm
Horror crash, man trapped in rolled car on Cadia Road in Orange. Picture by Carla Freedman
A man has been pulled the wreckage of an upside-down car after a brutal crash just outside Orange left him trapped.

