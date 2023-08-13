A short story inspired by a real-life event took out the short story section of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards on Saturday.
The story, Anna, written by former Orange resident Timothy Guy, who now lives at Cowra, the story is about two young children who encounter bushranger Ben Hall.
"I knew about the competition and I'd written a story not for the competition and thought it might suit and see what happens," Mr Guy said.
"The story is about two kids who are playing Jacks on the side of the road and some bush rangers come past and they pay them off to tell the police they went in a different direction.
"It was actually part of a true story.
"One of my mates, he has a property outside of Cowra and he was telling me about his parent's had a gold coin in their cabinet at home and that is from in the past his great grandparents potentially, there was a bushranger that gave two of the daughter a coin to tell them that they went in the other direction."
Mr Guy has been writing for fun on and off for the past 10 years and said he was a "bit shocked" to get the call telling him he'd won the award.
Feedback from the judge John Willing was that the characters were well developed and reflective of both their age and the period the story was set.
"Anna captured the reader from the outset and continued with a frisson of excitement to entertain until the end," he said.
The awards were presented during the Orange Readers and Writers Festival at the Hotel Canobolas on Saturday.
Other award winners included Sydney-based writer and poet Jonathan Cant who won the Contemporary Poetry section for his emotive and powerful reflection on the experiences of war in Thunderstorm at Newton Boyd.
Kaitlyn Rutledge from Woodstock won the Children's section for Blood runs faster than water, which was a study of personal trauma for a character trapped in a children's hospital.
The children's second prize went to Ebony Inman of Mullion Creek for We're gonna be okay about the aftermath of a car accident, while the third prize was won
Third place was Jenna Poore from the South Coast came third with The Journey Through the Simpson Desert.
