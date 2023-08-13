Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Timothy Guy's bushranger tale attracts judge's attention in Banjo Paterson Writing Awards

Tanya Marschke
By Tanya Marschke
Updated August 13 2023 - 11:56am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A short story inspired by a real-life event took out the short story section of the 2023 Banjo Paterson Writing Awards on Saturday.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.