Orange Hawks lock Matt Boss says his side is fully in control of their premiership destiny ahead of a crunch games against Bathurst St Pat's.
The two sides will meet at Wade Park on Sunday, August 13 with the winner to to finish second on the Group 10 ladder and secure a double chance in the Peter McDonald Premiership finals.
"It's a really exciting position we've put ourselves in," he said.
"It's a big game, finals have come a week early and if we can go out there and take care of business we'll give ourselves a second bite of the cherry.
"It took a while for everybody to get used to playing with each other. The back line was completely new.
"But as the season's gone on we've started to hit our straps. Even when we've had those losses we've always been in the game until at least half-time and that gives us confidence we can match it with anyone."
Cameron Dennis didn't expect to be playing firsts with St Pat's in 2023 but an injury plague has seen him elevated ahead of finals.
The ex-Bathurst Panther and former Dubbo CYMS player has replaced injured hooker Hayden Bolam.
He said it was a "shock" to be tasked with stepping into the star's shoes.
"It was a bit unexpected," he said.
"Hayden's a great player, and I certainly wasn't expecting him to be injured before finals so it was a bit of a shock stepping up.
"It's been a good challenge because this is my first year in first grade for a while. It's good to be back up there playing against some really good competition, like Mudgee last week."
The previous meeting between the two sides saw a dominant 32-6 win for Saints.
Boss said they had to aim up to Bathurst's pack and urged his teammates to embrace the challenge.
"We didn't really give ourselves an opportunity to compete that day, our completion rate was terrible," he said.
"They are a really good side so if we dish up what we did earlier this year we'll lose.
"It will be won in the middle, it normally is. They have a really good pack and that's a challenge we have to take personally."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.