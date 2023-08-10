The overnight earthquake in Orange may have been caused by nearby mining works, according to a seismology expert.
A 2.9-magnitude tremor was recorded about 6.06am on Thursday, August 10. The estimated epicentre was about 800 metres west of the Cadia Valley Operations tailings dam.
At least six people reported shudders to the peak government agency. A Central Western Daily poll found about five per cent of Orange residents felt movement.
Geoscience Australia senior seismologist Trevor Allen told the CWD its network of sensors is not accurate enough to pinpoint a definitive cause, but noted a long term correlation between the site and earthquakes.
"We haven't been able to confirm ... whether they were blasting, but certainly in the vicinity of the Cadia mine there has been high levels of seismic activity over the last seven or eight years," he said.
"There's been about 60 earthquakes of magnitude two and above in the last eight or so years within 30 kilometres of the mine.
"There does seem to be a close correspondence with seismic activity relative to the mining ... It's partially correlated with the production from the east Cadia panel caves.
"In many regions around the world seismicity has been associated with mining ... when you're removing large amounts of rock mass, you're actually changing the stress within the remaining rocks around the mine and sometimes that can potentially induce earthquakes."
A spokesperson for Cadia told the CWD: "A seismic event occurred in the vicinity of our underground operations.
"All personnel are safe and mining activities, both underground and on the surface, continue to operate. Geotechnical engineers will undertake an inspection of the mine over the course of today."
A 2.9-magnitude earthquake on the Richter Scale is considered to be at the upper end of "minor." Building damage is extremely unlikely.
Cadia was forced to shut down for several months after a magnitude 4.3 earthquake caused extensive damage in April, 2017.
Two back-to-back magnitude 2.7 earthquakes a year later lead to the collapse of a tailings dam.
