Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Earthquake may have been caused by Newcrest Cadia mine near Orange

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 10 2023 - 2:40pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The overnight earthquake in Orange may have been caused by nearby mining works, according to a seismology expert.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.