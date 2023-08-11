Central Western Daily
PHOTOS: Orange Hawks win the 2003 Group 10 grand final

Dominic Unwin
Jude Keogh
By Dominic Unwin, and Jude Keogh
August 11 2023 - 5:00pm
Orange Hawks are set to commemorate one of the greatest Group 10 deciders when they welcome back the 2003 grand final team.

