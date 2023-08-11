Orange Hawks are set to commemorate one of the greatest Group 10 deciders when they welcome back the 2003 grand final team.
The victorious Hawks entered into western footy folklore when they came from 30-12 behind to stun defending premiers Mudgee Dragons on their home turf.
The match also cemented fullback Brett Theobald's place in the history books as he scored three tries including a 90-metre effort with three minutes remaining to secure the 34-30 victory.
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was there that day two decades ago and we've compiled a gallery of the day's action.
