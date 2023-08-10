Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Good News

First year Orange Emus player Kyle Hanns talks love of rugby union

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated August 11 2023 - 8:02am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kyle Hanns knows exactly what it's like to think your footy career has been cut short due to injury.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.