Kyle Hanns knows exactly what it's like to think your footy career has been cut short due to injury.
So it seems only fitting the fullback now finds himself playing a major role in Orange Emus' premiership hopes.
The first grade unit has been devastated by injuries this season and have relied heavily on a raft of new recruits and unknown faces.
Hanns thought his rugby playing days were behind him prior to his Central West move.
First, it was an ACL injury while playing in Canberra, then he did his hamstring while lining up for Queanbeyan.
"I thought I'd just call it a day," Hanns said on whether or not he believed his playing days were behind him.
He then moved to Orange in 2023 and decided to watch a few Emus games "as a social thing".
Eventually he was roped into strapping on the boots once more.
He debuted for the club's second grade side during their 14-10 win over Orange City on May 13. His return to the game didn't last long though.
A head knock during the first half once again side-lined him, before he got his first "proper run" on July 8 against the Dubbo Roos.
"It took me a few false starts to get back into it, but I can't get enough of it now," he said.
"I'm having great fun, I'm loving it."
Emus' derby win against Orange City on August 5 was just the second time Hanns started a Blowes Clothing Cup first grade game and things got off to a shaky start as the mistakes started to pile on.
"I'd been away all week for work and hadn't been training leading up to the game." he said.
"It's hard not training and then turning up for a tough game like that."
Admittedly, Hanns "wasn't really there" for the first half and didn't switch on until he took a "big whack" in the second half.
"That knocked some sense into me," he added.
Emus as a whole turned things around as they came from behind to snatch victory and knock their cross-town rivals out of finals contention in doing so.
Now, a tough task awaits the men in green, as they travel to Bathurst to take on the one-loss Bulldogs for a spot in the grand final.
For Hanns, this will be the first time he's taken on the minor premiers and he's keen to leave it all out on the field.
"I'm excited to have a run against the top dogs and give it to them," he said.
The first grade match will kick off at 3.15pm on August 12.
