WHEN Simone Lambley and Thomas Elliston learnt that they would be unable to conceive naturally, they began looking into In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF).
And it wasn't long until the couple were made an offer that they couldn't refuse.
Jennifer Bolsova - close friend and sister-in-law of Ms Lambley - made the ultimate sacrifice.
She donated her eggs to the couple.
This meant that they could achieve a pregnancy, and fulfil their dream of becoming parents.
When Ms Bolsova first heard the news that the couple were experiencing fertility issues, she immediately sprang into action.
"The first thing that popped into my head was that I wanted to help her," she said.
"I wanted to do something, and I knew in my heart that it was right."
But little did Ms Bolsova know how much of a toll this would take on both her body and her mind.
She had to endure months of physical and mental health testing, all to ensure that she was capable of donating her eggs.
"The process of it is counselling, checking my family history, checking my body to see if I can do it, injections and coming off my pill. Getting all of those tests done, it's a lot," she said.
"You're poked and prodded - internally and mentally."
Not only that, but Ms Bolsova's partner - Ms Lambley's brother - also had to agree to the egg donation.
"Pretty much when you go through the process of egg donation, if you've got a partner, they have to ask permission off your partner, even though it's your body," Ms Bolsova said.
"So at any point, if I said yes and he said no, I wouldn't be able to do it."
At that point, Ms Bolsova had decided that if her partner said no, she was ready to end the relationship and go through the egg donation process without him.
"This is my body, my decision," she said.
"At the end of the day, it's my life, it's my body and it's what I want to do."
Once it was confirmed that Ms Bolsova was, in fact, the perfect choice for egg donation, it was time to undergo the procedure, which she said was the least invasive part of the whole process.
The process entailed Ms Bolsova being placed under general anaesthetic, and having large needles inserted into her ovaries in order to extract the eggs.
"One minute you're under, and the next minute you wake up," she said.
"But to this day, I still joke that it was easier than Tom's process."
Even though all Mr Elliston had to do was masturbate into a cup, he said that it was still quite confronting.
In the clinic, Mr Elliston was led into a room where he was expected to collect a sample, but this room was surrounded by plenty of other rooms, in which the same process was occuring.
"It's like a change room, with change rooms all lined up next to each other," he said.
"There's a black leather lounge, you get a TV screen where you get to pick out what you want to watch.
"And you could just hear everything that was going on, the guy next to me was having a time, he sounded like he was having too much fun."
Once both the eggs and sperm samples were collected, it was time for them to be implanted into Ms Lambley.
This involved her being placed on hormone replacement therapy to induce a period, as her cycle was very irregular due to her diagnosis of early onset menopause.
"When I got my period I had to start taking medication for two weeks and then we drove up to Sydney, and the whole thing was just like having a pap smear," Ms Lambley said.
"They put the speculum in, and it's just this tiny, tiny little tube that they just pop in there and they pop it in your uterus."
And after months of anxiety, she could finally breathe a sigh of relief, and the egg that became a pregnancy, was finally implanted.
But this pregnancy didn't come without its own set of struggles. Get the final part of this incredible story next week at The Catch-Up.
