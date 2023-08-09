Efforts to rebuild in Eugowra after last year's destructive floods are inching forward.
For the first time, a resident was able to move back into her own home this week after being moved to a temporary "pod."
Grace Katon and her dog Honey lived in the raised container home for about nine months while water damage to her kitchen, bathroom and walls were repaired.
Dozens of other residents are still displaced.
On Wednesday Katon's pod was decommissioned. Politicians descended on the Central West town to spruik the landmark.
"She got caught up in floodwaters and had to be rescued and then relocated ... about a metre-and-and-a-half of water went through," Member for Orange Phil Donato told the Central Western Daily.
"There's still a lot of work to be done. Some of these communities feel like they've been forgotten about."
Cabonne mayor Kevin Beatty, Member for Calare Andrew Gee, Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully, and Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib also attended the event.
"I've been pestering [the ministers] since they were first elected into government to come out and visit and see for themselves," Mr Donato said.
"They came out they saw firsthand with their own eyes and heard from people affected residents and business owners ... that's one of the best ways I think you can try and create the awareness of the ministers of the government.
"Hopefully, we can look at what we can do in the next couple of months to really sort of ramp up that level of support and assistance. They need I am back to their homes."
The floods in November, 2022 devastated much of the Central West. At least 216 houses were badly damaged in Eugowra and 21 were completely destroyed.
Ken Woodford owned one of them, and is still living in a caravan on the property.
"Everything is going as slow or as quick as possible ... it depends on who you speak to," he told the CWD on Wednesday.
About 88 households remain in temporary pods. Ten more are in the final stages of fit out, and the government says 130 will be erected across the region before the end of August.
"This visit is about listening to communities about how the recovery is progressing," Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said in a media statement after the Wednesday event."
"We understand that people just want to get back to their homes and their lives, and we are committed to helping them."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.