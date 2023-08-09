July 31 was World Ranger Day. It marks the formation of the International Ranger Federation in 1993.
It is a day to celebrate the work undertaken by rangers and other park staff around the world in protecting our national parks and nature reserves.
It is also a day to remember those rangers who have lost their lives while working to maintain our conservation reserves.
Rangers play a critical role in conservation as they are responsible for safeguarding nature, cultural and historical heritage, and protecting the rights and well-being of present and future generations.
The International Ranger Federation recognises rangers as essential planetary health professionals for the critical tasks they perform, such as protection, conservation, biodiversity monitoring, visitor services, fire management, law enforcement, education, first responders, preventing zoonotic disease, community support and regulation of sustainable use.
Even in a wealthy country such as Australia there are not enough rangers to protect and manage our reserves properly. In poorer countries it's even worse, as rangers often don't have suitable equipment or legislation to protect their parks.
It is estimated that there are only 286,000 rangers and park staff worldwide, a staggeringly low number of people to manage 16 per cent of the earth's surface.
If the world is to meet the international target of effectively protecting 30% of the planet's lands and oceans, then the number of rangers needs to increase to 1.5 million.
Being a park ranger is one of the world's most dangerous occupations, similar to that of war correspondent. The International Ranger Federation with The Thin Green Line Foundation, have recorded a staggering 148 ranger deaths worldwide in the last year. Thirty two percent were attributed to homicides from the likes of poachers, loggers and insurgents with 24 per cent being vehicle accidents.
The very real dangers of the job are also highlighted by the 18 per cent of ranger casualties that arose from the very animals that they look to protect (elephants can be very dangerous). Asia continues to be the region that experiences the greatest number of ranger deaths (70), followed closely by Africa (65).
The Thin Green Line Foundation provides equipment to park rangers and supports the widows and children of rangers who have died at work in poorer countries. This assistance can prevent widows and children from leading a life of poverty. You can assist by donating to The Thin Green Line at www.thingreenline.org.au
Steve Woodhall Is a retired NSW park ranger and member of the Bathurst Community Climate Action Network
