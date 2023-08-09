Central Western Daily
Money Matters with Russell Tym

By Russell Tym
Updated August 9 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 2:50pm
Pre-retirement pensions are available from age sixty but aren't widely used as most people don't need the income they provide while still working.

