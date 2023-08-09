"Practice and you will do alright," said our one-time high school basketball coach. He was an American teacher out on exchange, and he knew a thing or two about basketball.
For us it was about improving skills in ball handling and teamwork. It is the same for any team sport, including women's soccer, as reflected in the performance of our Australian women's soccer team, the Matilda's, at the 2023 World Cup.
It is wonderful to see nations together, to get behind their teams and the sport, for all the effort players and coaching staff have put in. Practice, requiring focus and discipline, has taken these women to an international level of competitiveness.
Whether for health or fitness or skill, what we practice and do repetitively will help us to get by in what we set our hearts to do. Practice does promote confidence and the achievement of our goals. It is worth the effort.
I read a book by Malcolm Caldwell titled Outliers. It is about the background of people who do extraordinary things. He reckons that to become an expert in anything it takes around 10,000 hours. That's around 7 - 15 years, depending on the frequency of the practice. That is most likely for high end achievers.
Socially, practice is helpful to develop life skills and values that add to our existence and sustain us. It is in trying and understanding what works and where we failed do we mature as people.
We grow up and become socially aware, able to mix with others in mutually beneficial relationships.
Praxis is something I have used over the years, where you do something, reflect on the experience, and see where things need work or changing. This is practice in action. Do and reflect. Never an easy process given human nature.
The will to do is the driver that makes life fulfilling. The Good Book always encourages us to will, to choose God's precepts in how to do life. As one writer noted, 'This is my practice I do your precepts Lord.' In so doing, he found hope, comfort, and peace.
Jesus himself commended the practice of doing God's way, to be willing to hear and do what God has revealed is how we find life. In one address to the crowds around him, He said,
"Everyone who hears my words and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not collapse, because it had its foundation on the rock."
Putting into practice loving God, loving your neighbour, and loving yourself are some of the ways Jesus mentioned to find life. Well worth the effort in each case'
