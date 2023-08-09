Central Western Daily
Kings Plains and Discovery Ridge part of Regis Resources expansion says CEO Jim Beyers

Mark Logan
By Mark Logan
Updated August 14 2023 - 11:00am, first published August 9 2023 - 11:28am
Jim Beyers, the CEO of Regis Resources, has announced that the company is set to initiate additional exploratory efforts on the ore body located at their McPhillamy's Gold Project, situated north of Blayney, later this year.

