A pizza province on wheels, this mouth-watering sensation has just won its first golden gong in the region's wedding scene.
Orange's Arancia Wood Fired Pizza originally started in 2020 as a side hustle of Adrian and Charis Cavallaro, husband-and-wife duo.
But after an unexpected horde of early success, it's now a thriving little empire - and it's just won the number one catering spot in the 2023 Wedding Industry Awards.
"It's that love and passion in our products that transfers over to the clients and that's why I'm confident we make the best wood-fired pizza this side of the mountains," Mr Cavallaro said.
"It also shows that all of our hard work, attention to detail, and being very interactive with our customers is all paying off; and I do it all out of a trailer."
The recent nod adds an extra layer of sentiment for the 33-year-old Italian man, who proudly runs the busy business full-time now.
Because, for Orange's former Sugar Mill pastry chef and CHOOX chicken shop boss, Mr Cavallaro said he had to back himself when the travelling gig became larger than life.
He'd grown up around dad's pastry shop in Liverpool, Pasticceria Cavallaro, and had his head wrapped around cannoli recipes before he could write his own name.
So, the pizza endeavour just felt right.
And it's why his Sicilian heritage is kneaded into the products he makes - every pizza base, all of the pastries, and more.
"We show our love through food because that's the way I was brought up, to create food with a lot of passion and effort," he said.
"A lot of the flavours in my savoury-style food are sort of reminiscent of my nonna's [grandmother's] cooking.
"I make Italian meatballs now and, of course, I pinched her recipe for those."
Which was handed down by his nonna with the directions: This one has got a little bit of this, and about a 20 of this one, and about a handful of this, okay?
And that's why the nostalgic joy of his culture is the star of every Arancia dish.
It's sharing authentically Italian-driven meals that represent connection, love, and comfort between people.
"It all circles back to family and my childhood," Mr Cavallaro said, "and so much of what I produce comes from taste memory because of it."
Reflecting this through "quality food" could be why the Arancia crew consistently sell-out at markets across the region.
Sicilian arancini balls with the saffron rice on the outside, filled in the middle with a beef ragu and a cheesy sauce - it's as traditional as you could get.
Hence why Arancia's business goals are clear and simple - expand product range and service offerings to keep the positive results rolling in.
"I'm happy with what I'm doing and the whole business aim was always being able to sustain myself and not over-complicate things," he said.
"Now, we want to take out nationals [in the wedding awards] and keep going; because what we're doing is working and it's working well."
