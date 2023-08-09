Travelling through Molong has proved very costly for drivers over the years as Cabonne's most notorious mobile speed camera hot spots have been revealed.
The Local Government Area's motorists forked out thousands of dollars during the 2022/23 financial year as data released by Revenue NSW pinpointed exactly which roads and towns were hit hardest.
As for the latter, there were two clear standouts.
Between Manildra and Molong alone, nearly $100,000 worth of speeding fines were issued between July 2022 and June 2023.
For the former, the majority of the 65 fines handed out came during November 2022 - where drivers were pinged 46 times, totalling $12,318.
This was well down on the 2021/22 financial year, where 403 fines were issued and cost motorists $76,401.
There were just two roads which accounted for all 65 fines this time around, those being Kiewa Street - 21 fines for $4125 - and various points along Henry Parkes Way - 44 fines for $13,698.
Between Cumnock, Yeoval and Eugowra, there were just five total mobile speed camera fines issued out during the year, but it was Molong where drivers really felt the pinch.
In total, 400 fines were issued, with 57 of those coming along various points along the Mitchell Highway to the tune of $18,373.
But it was the point where people travel in and out of town that accounted for the majority of the tickets.
Watson Street is the straight stretch of road in the town which separates the Mitchell Highway leading to and from Molong.
For 2022-23, 339 fines were issued along Watson Street alone and accounted for $59,742 worth of fines.
And while a total just south of $80,000 may seem small for a town with a population of just a few thousand, things were much worse during 2021/22.
This was the first full financial year following the NSW Liberal government's decision to remove portable warning signs leading up to a mobile speed camera.
For that 12 month period in Molong, 1440 fines were issued and totalled $291,606.
There has also been a steep decline in fines issued since the start of 2023 and coincided with a decision by NSW Premier Chris Minns in April which made it mandatory for all mobile speed camera vehicles in the state to be quipped to carry portable warning signs.
For the first six months of 2023, just 34 fines were issued in Molong.
The same trend continued in Manildra, where 16 fines were issued between January and June.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign-up to our latest newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.