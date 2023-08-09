The country's biggest traveling film festival has arrived in Orange.
Eleven independent movies - including seven made in Australia - are showing at Odeon 5 from Friday to Sunday.
"It's been really amazing how many people have been coming out ... just going 'it's so good to get back in the cinema and to talk to people'," Travelling Film Festival manager Annie Parnell said.
"Odeon 5 is a really, really great venue ... we're trying to [get] people out into the community again."
Carmen, Katele, The Carnival, Let The River Flow, Three Chords and the Truth, Chum, Past Lives, EO, Tangki, Subtraction, Riceboy Sleeps, and I Like Movies comprise the setlist. Full details are attached below.
The Travelling Film Festival is an extension of the Sydney Film Festival. It has visited Orange since 2021.
Tickets are between $13.50 and $19.50. The website suggests a $2 "booking fee" is also charged for online purchases.
Fri Aug 11 at 7:00pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
FEATURE Starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, this visionary retelling of Carmen is an exhilarating thriller combining dance, politics and music, and features Sydney Dance Company artists.
Fri Aug 11 at 7:00pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
SHORT FILM Martha, an Indigenous woman, works tirelessly in a laundromat, until the monotonous routine is interrupted by a mysterious visitor who reminds her of the life she left behind.
Sat Aug 12 at 11:30am Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
DOCUMENTARY Go on an epic road trip with the Bells, a sixth-generation carnival family, as they haul their convoy of trucks, rides and workers from Batemans Bay to Darwin and back.
Sat Aug 12 at 2:00pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
FEATURE Based on true events that inspired a generation of young Norwegians, writer/director Ole Giver's elegant, multi award-winning drama follows a young woman who is unintentionally drawn into a protest against a dam that may flood Indigenous Smi land.
Sat Aug 12 at 4:30pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
FEATURE An emotive Aussie indie, inspired by the real-life story of singer-songwriter Jackie Marshall, including a dynamo acting performance from the musician herself.
Sat Aug 12 at 4:30pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
SHORT FILM When Mary, a fiercely independent woman with vision impairment, has a mishap, a friendly stranger steps in to help. The two bond - but Mary notices all isn't quite as it seems.
Sat Aug 12 at 7:00pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
FEATURE In this delicate, spellbinding romance, two school friends explore a lingering, deep connection that appears to transcend time and distance. Sundance and Berlinale 2023.
Sun Aug 13 at 11:30am Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
FEATURE Polish master Jerzy Skolimowski's bold new Cannes Jury Prize-winning drama follows a nomadic donkey as it experiences the best and worst mankind has to offer.
Sun Aug 13 at 11:30am Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
SHORT FILM Three Anangu women of different generations tell the story of how donkeys came to be valuable friends and helpers in the desert communities in the APY lands of northern South Australia.
Sun Aug 13 at 2:00pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
FEATURE A married couple meet their doppelgngers in a riveting psychological mystery by leading Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi (Pig, SFF 2018). Toronto, 2022.
Sun Aug 13 at 4:15pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
FEATURE A strong-willed Korean single mother and her young son start a new life in 1990s Canada. Anthony Shim's semi-autobiographical drama has won more than 20 international awards.
Sun Aug 13 at 6:45pm Orange - Odeon 5 Cinema 3
FEATURE Chandler Levack's hilarious ode to cinephiles and video stores balances a fragile coming-of-age story in the mid-2000s with wicked humour. A warm-hearted hit at TIFF 2022.
