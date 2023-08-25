Central Western Daily
League legend Ray Spurr and family buy Molong's Telegraph Hotel

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
August 26 2023 - 4:30am
Former Orange CYMS coach and skipper, rugby league centre Ray Spurr was at the head of two back-to-back premiership wins in the late 1980s.

