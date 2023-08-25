Former Orange CYMS coach and skipper, rugby league centre Ray Spurr was at the head of two back-to-back premiership wins in the late 1980s.
Later named coach in the club's legendary Team of the Century in 2012, he's been running up and down a different pitch for the past six months.
Seen bustling around Bank Street in Molong's historic pub - built by Sampson Moss in 1878 - Mr Spurr and his wife, daughter and son-in-law, purchased the Telegraph Hotel together in February.
"We love the hospitality side of it and meeting people, it's a bit of fun most of the time," Mr Spurr said.
"I started working in them [pubs] young and this was a good buy, but I guess it's hard to leave your familiar setting sometimes."
Mr Spurr's only daughter of two kids, retired police officer Natalie West said her parents have owned pubs most of their lives.
Having operated hotels in Forbes, Tamworth and Walka, the family is now permanently based in the Central West.
So, it only made sense that Mr Spurr wanted to get in on the local hospitality action, after also working as a brewery representative for the past 30 years.
But taking over Molong's "top pub" was also a direct investment in his kids and grandchildren's futures, too.
"I'm committed with Coopers Brewery for a year until retirement, so I thought I may as well stick 12 months into the family and have a crack at our own pub together," he said.
"It's a smart, tidy little community that's close-knit and in a place like this, it's a rosy time when everyone supports each other.
"And I love my sports, so we really wanted to get in and support a few of the clubs here, which just comes with the territory and I'm pretty sweet with that."
Though despite not being a "big band music" kind of guy, he's on board with changing up services and hosting different gigs to bring people together.
Ploughing full-steam ahead with marketing and events management, his daughter has been a key player in boosting the pub's social media presence.
The last event on August 5, the Golden Camp Cook Off brought Phil Donato to town as a contender and featured Aussie bush band, November Shorn.
All proceeds from the big gig went to Cabonne's flood recovery.
"We're about-the-town kind of people and we've loved having the town behind us in return," Mr Spurr said.
"It's that good stuff that goes hand-in-hand, just by people visiting and having a beer with us."
People can still have a "traditional punt" with TAB and Keno services, but Mr Spurr ditched the poker machines to promote a family-friendly vibe.
Because along with saving pennies, the decision was made with the town's well-being at the forefront; Mr Spurr saying the dark side of the machines can be "damaging" to communities.
Other facilities include an all-new decking extension upstairs, which is still in its revamp stage with big plans to come.
The deck is attached to 14 freshly repainted and refurbished rooms, with accommodation also including three shared, soon-to-be renovated bathrooms and a kitchenette.
"We're really trying to focus on providing a family-friendly pub for people to bring their kids and relatives in, while still having that fire-pit atmosphere for tradies after knock-off," Mrs West said.
"We're focused on food as well and bringing things that are a little bit different, but also keeping those good, classic pub favourites as well."
