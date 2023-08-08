Gigs, Fire Festival, Gala Dinners and more! Check out what's happening around the region this weekend.
Wine Tasting Stargazing, Blue Mountains: From 5pm on Saturday. Enjoy wine tasting and stargazing at Dryridge Estate. The tour is lead by an astrophysicist. There's storytelling by the fire pit and more. Tickets are $135. Get more information here.
Beyond the Grave Night Tour, Dubbo: This is for people game to enter Old Dubbo Gaol after dark. Experience the dark truth of the Gaol's past in the adults only tour. This is not for the faint hearted. Tickets are $50 or $44 for student and concession. Tickets available here.
Drag Queen Bingo, Bathurst: Join Betty Confetti for a fun night of Drag Queen Bingo raising money for Julia Maher for Bathurst Stars Dance for Cancer. Taking place at KeyStone1889. You're promised a great night of laughter, entertainment and fierce competition. Tickets are $22.49 and there's only a few left so get in quick.
Zin on Fire, Mudgee: See a high-end celebration of fire as the Zin House chefs prepare a seasonal organic and biodynamic food experience. Enjoy house-made cocktails and wines and explore the grounds as the night sky lights up. There is a limited amount of tickets left. Get them here for $250.
Grand Opening of QBD Books, Dubbo: The grand-opening of QBD Books will take place on Saturday at Dubbo Orana Mall. From 10am get a first look at the highly anticipated book shop. You will also meet local author Alissa Callen and enjoy grand opening discounts. Get more information here.
Fire and Blues on the Ridge, Orange: Join the Orange Regional Arts Foundation and The Cicada Club at 'Toad Hall' as they embrace Winter at sunset with Ragtime Jazz and Hokum Blues music, fire, food and wine. Ticket includes wine, beer and cider along with a delicious spread from The Birdie Team. From 5pm to 9pm. Tickets cost $75. Get more information here.
Lyn Bowtell, Manildra: Join 10 time Gold Guitar winner Lyn Bowtell at the Amusu Theatre in Manildra. The show starts at 5.30pm and ticets include supper after the show. Get more information here.
Dubbo Gaol Paranormal Investigation: Newcastle Ghost Tours are heading west to Dubbo for a very special event for all local ghost hunters, Paranormal enthusiasts and curious skeptics. This is not a night of ghost stories or history, this is something very different. From 7pm to 10pm participants will join experts as they investigate anything spooky or slightly scary. Numbers are capped at 30 people and participants must be over 16 years of age. Tickets are $90. More information here.
The Australian Ballet, Bathurst: The Australian Ballet is bringing a program of classical favorites and contemporary pieces to Bathurst to celebrate their 60th year. The Ballet is at the Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre. The show starts at 6.30pm. Get more information here.
Orange Steam Train rides to Molong: Relive the gold age of travel in the much loved 130-year-old veteran steam locomotive 3237. There is a ride on Saturday and two rides on Sunday. Tickets are $50 per adult and less for children and concession. The two hour return journeys are perfect for the whole family. More information here.
Mark Hughes Foundation Race Day, Dubbo: The Dubbo Turf Club is hosting the Mark Hughes Foundation Race Day on Sunday August 13. The seven race program includes the Dubbo Gold Cup Prelude. Get more information here or in the post below.
