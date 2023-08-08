A MAGISTRATE has slammed a man's "highly controlling" behaviour, after learning that he left a person stranded at work and threatened to control their heating and food.
Brett Jermyn, 39, of Alcheringa Road, Kelso pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 to intimidation.
Court documents said Jermyn messaged the victim during the morning of June 27, 2023 to ask about money before an argument over text erupted.
Jermyn went to the victim's workplace around midday and took their car, leaving the person with no way of getting home.
"Need the car, enjoy ur (sic) walk. The car will be tired (sic) up for a few days, if you need a lift, u (sic) can ask. I might be nice and draw you a picture of a car on a piece of paper," Jermyn wrote in various texts sent to the victim.
The court heard Jermyn went on to threaten to change the locks to the victim's home, and have control of the blankets, heating and food.
"Ur (sic) welcome to ask my permission ... If u (sic) want u (sic) can ask respectfully," Jermyn said.
Fearing for her safety, the victim went to Bathurst Police Station about 1pm and told officers about the incident.
The victim said this was an instance of Jermyn's continuous "controlling behaviour".
About an hour later, Jermyn was arrested by police at a home on Tandora Street in Kelso before he was taken to the station.
During his interview with police, Jermyn agreed that his behaviour would have been intimidating, but he only meant to annoy the person.
As Jermyn wiped away tears, his solicitor Kayana Theobald told the court this was his first time before the court.
"He is emotional about what has happened as a result of his actions," Ms Theobald said.
"He realises what he did was too much.
"I'm confident he will not find himself before the court again."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis described Jermyn's behaviour as "highly controlling, intimidating and childish" before handing down her sentence.
"You took their car. You might give an explanation but leaving someone stranded is a very high degree of intimidation," Ms Ellis said.
"This behaviour is not acceptable."
Jermyn was placed on a community correction order for 12 months.
