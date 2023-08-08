Central Western Daily
Brett Jermyn in Court for 'highly controlling' behaviour

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated August 9 2023 - 11:23am, first published 7:30am
A MAGISTRATE has slammed a man's "highly controlling" behaviour, after learning that he left a person stranded at work and threatened to control their heating and food.

