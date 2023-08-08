Beasley Road has been closed for at least three months as a "major upgrade" gets underway.
The six kilometre strip connects the Mitchell Highway just past Lucknow to Blunt Road.
Orange City Council says it is widening the road and rebuilding an underground water channel about 800 metres south of the highway.
A council release says "delays can be expected." Access for residents in the area will continue.
Extensive works have kicked off around Orange this week, with more than a dozen workers digging trenches through Lords Place and Summer Street from 8pm on Monday night.
Hot-mix asphalt patching on Byng Street took place on Sunday night. Work on Woodward Street is also planned.
