THE killer of Albury teenager Kim Meredith has died at the age of 50.
Graham Edward Mailes passed away on August 4, 2023, in the city of Orange in central western NSW.
In 1996 he was charged with the murder of Ms Meredith, 19, whose naked body was found in a car park with fatal knife wounds.
She had been walking between the now demolished Terminus Hotel and Soden's when she was killed by the itinerant.
Mailes' death comes 20 years after he was found guilty of murder in August 2003 on the limited evidence available following a special hearing ordered by the NSW Attorney-General.
Justice James Wood imposed a "limiting term" of 25 years from March 28, 1996, the date Mailes was first remanded in custody.
He was released into supervised accommodation in May 2014 with the remainder of his sentence expiring in March 2021.
With status as a forensic patient, Mailes continued to be monitored in supported accommodation under judicial orders.
His death was confirmed publicly through a death notice issued on Facebook by Micheal Hanley's Funeral Home, an undertaker based in Mailes' hometown of Forbes.
Mailes' funeral will be held on the afternoon of August 17, 2023 at a chapel administered by the undertaker, with a private cremation to follow.
The murder of Kim Meredith triggered an outpouring of grief in Albury and left her family devastated.
Parents Bob and June Meredith continued to remain fearful of Mailes.
"I make no excuse for saying and I know June makes no excuse for saying we are scared, very scared that he's back on the streets, (and) some other poor family are going to go through what we went through," Mr Meredith said in 2019 at the launch of the couple's book Killing Kim.
In May this year, NSW Supreme Court judge Peter Garling found Mailes "poses an unacceptable risk of causing serious harm to others and that his risk cannot be adequately managed by less restrictive means than making an extension order on an interim basis until the final hearing in the matter".
His assessment was in the context of an application being made to extend Mailes' classification as a forensic patient.
An interim order for a further three months from June 6, 2023, was granted while further psychological examinations were to be undertaken for consideration by the court.
