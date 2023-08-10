Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our History

Orange Hawks hold 20 year reunion of 2003 Group 10 premiership

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated August 10 2023 - 1:04pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the greatest grand final comebacks will be celebrated at Wade Park on Sunday August 13 when the 2003 Orange Hawks team rolls back into town.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.