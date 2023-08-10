One of the greatest grand final comebacks will be celebrated at Wade Park on Sunday August 13 when the 2003 Orange Hawks team rolls back into town.
The last Hawks side to win a premiership is marking 20 years since that fateful day in Mudgee when the side came back from 30-12 down to triumph 34-30 over the Dragons.
The defending premiers were shell shocked as Hawks ran in four tries in 14 minutes, including a 90-metre effort from Brett Theobald with three minutes to go.
Back-rower Jason Greenhalgh said the side had nothing to lose and decided to chance their arm as they had done all throughout the finals.
"It was a bloody hot day," he said.
"We were rank outsiders as Mudgee had beaten CYMS in 2002. We'd come from fourth spot as well so it had been elimination right through the finals.
"We actually started okay but Mudgee really started to take control of the game and we came back from 18 points down with around 14 minutes to go to win.
"We had to do something to get back into the game."
Greenhalgh said the 2003 outfit's great strength were their differences with coach Geoff Blinkhorn assembling something of a motley crew.
"Our coach Geoff Blinkhorn had put together a team that certainly had a few different genres," he said.
"The old fellas like Asa Amone up front were nearing retirement, then we had a couple of young kids like Brett Theobold who was man of the match after he scored four tries.
"The back-rower Marty Oborn was wild, he put the fear into opposition players."
Greenhalgh said he was looking forward to catching up with the old crew and supporting the current team, which will play Bathurst St Pat's for a top two spot.
The party this weekend may be a little toned down from 2003 however.
"We were a bit superstitious because we hadn't had a bus all year so we all went over separately and met back at the Royal once we got back into Orange and partied for a few days," he said.
"We won't be able to do that this weekend we're a bit too old these days."
The team will present commemorative jerseys to the 2023 team at 11.30am at Wade Park on Sunday.
